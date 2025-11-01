Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stake Trimmed by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Clair Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,616,344.80. The trade was a 44.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $243,407,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $220.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.