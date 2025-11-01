Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 3,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust is a finance company in the Trading industry.

