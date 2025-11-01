O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,415.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,746. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $94.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

