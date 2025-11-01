New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Teradyne by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $181.76 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $185.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $160,925.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $353,380. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

