New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,482,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 934,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 256,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,032,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -359.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,440.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

