New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,324.80. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews bought 1,525 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of COO opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

