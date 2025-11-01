New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 45.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

