New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 target price on shares of Globe Life and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GL stock opened at $131.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.55. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.99.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

