Moringa Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Trading Down 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Free Report) fell 17.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 4,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Moringa Acquisition Trading Down 17.5%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.
About Moringa Acquisition
Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.
