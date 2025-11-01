Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,087,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,620 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,634,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,454,000 after purchasing an additional 889,542 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,963,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,385,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,631 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,144,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

