Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $650.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.67.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $517.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.83. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,493,678,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,040,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $18,733,827,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 49,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,967,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,905,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,077,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,712,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

