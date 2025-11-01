Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.50.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $448.95 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.41. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

