McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 23,537 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,970 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

