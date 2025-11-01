Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $379.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

