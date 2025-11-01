Leeward Financial Partners LLC Invests $337,000 in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $356.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.16.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

