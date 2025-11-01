Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 729,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 214,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.