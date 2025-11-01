Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,434,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 667,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,388,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185,712 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,886,000 after acquiring an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $206.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

