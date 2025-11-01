Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,014 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,160,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,330,000 after buying an additional 2,060,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,118,000 after buying an additional 1,249,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

