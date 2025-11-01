Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $170.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.10%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

