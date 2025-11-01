Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 87,971 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Illumina worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 61,468 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $2,289,000. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $364,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

