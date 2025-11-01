Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $137.64 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,640. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.