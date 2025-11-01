iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.