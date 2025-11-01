iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Acquired by Avant Financial Advisors LLC

Avant Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 398.5% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $387.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.66.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.