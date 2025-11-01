iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Avant Financial Advisors LLC

Avant Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $95.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

