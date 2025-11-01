Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 231,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after buying an additional 60,907 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $187.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

