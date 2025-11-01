Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 595 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $862.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $780.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $771.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.