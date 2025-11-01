Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,413 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,905,000 after acquiring an additional 282,233 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 346,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 216,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 457,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,032,000 after acquiring an additional 170,453 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 464,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 94,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.46.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.