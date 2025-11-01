Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 69.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 80.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth about $74,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.85 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

