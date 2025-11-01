HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 965 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,885,000 after buying an additional 1,318,237 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 913,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $82.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

