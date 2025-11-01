HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 42 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,523,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 113,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,730,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,415,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,463,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.14. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $288.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

