HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $84.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

