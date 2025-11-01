Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 1,455 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VO stock opened at $290.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.48 and a 200-day moving average of $279.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

