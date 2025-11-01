Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 261,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 71.2% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 16,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 172.1% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8%

ISRG stock opened at $534.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $50,309,042. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.