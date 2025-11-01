Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,722.16. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,325,040 shares of company stock valued at $611,632,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.5%

ANET stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.