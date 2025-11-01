FY2026 Earnings Estimate for K92 Mining Issued By Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

TSE KNT opened at C$18.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.10 and a 12-month high of C$21.28. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$165,722.00. Following the sale, the director owned 170,994 shares in the company, valued at C$3,014,624.22. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

