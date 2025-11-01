Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,975,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,561,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $40.54.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

