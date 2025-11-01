Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 18,611 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,461,000 after purchasing an additional 368,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after purchasing an additional 545,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415,704 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.52 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

