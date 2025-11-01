Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 580.0% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.60.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $513.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.08. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $372.08 and a one year high of $572.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

