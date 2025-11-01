Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $164.73. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

