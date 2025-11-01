Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

