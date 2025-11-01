Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.83.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $367.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $350.00 and a one year high of $571.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.80 and its 200-day moving average is $431.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.62). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

