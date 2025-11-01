Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,000,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IUSB stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1668 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

