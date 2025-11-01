Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.31 Million Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 172,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 227.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,178.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,733 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE CRBG opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.38%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,846,984.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,711,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,253,853.45. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

