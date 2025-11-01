Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in BXP were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BXP by 193.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BXP during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of BXP by 24.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BXP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of BXP by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BXP alerts:

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.07, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $84.75.

BXP Cuts Dividend

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. BXP’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is -220.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BXP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BXP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.