Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Stake Reduced by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649,430 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 2.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.71% of Fidelity National Financial worth $262,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

