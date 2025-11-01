Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Stake Reduced by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after buying an additional 9,350,011 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 455,084.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,844,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,345,000 after buying an additional 5,843,278 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20,509.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 453,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 451,617 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 209.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 579,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 392,125 shares during the period.

DISV opened at $35.60 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

