Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Purchased by Avant Financial Advisors LLC

Avant Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avant Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350,011 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 455,084.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,844,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843,278 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20,509.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 453,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 451,617 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,745,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 579,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 392,125 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

