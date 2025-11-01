Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.8%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.