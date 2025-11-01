Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $293,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $6,405,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.31 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

View Our Latest Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.