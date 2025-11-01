Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

